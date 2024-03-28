Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya call off divorce after a year-long public dispute; CONFIRMS reconciliation

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui appear to have decided to get back together for the benefit of their son Yaani and daughter Shora, despite a very public and brutal split. There have been rumors of a reconciliation between Aaliya and Nawazuddin after she posted a family photo for their 14th wedding anniversary. Aaliya has now confirmed that the pair are now together again.

Aaliya lives in Dubai with her kids and shared that it was important for her to share the happy news about Nawazuddin visiting her and her kids on their wedding anniversary. “In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel what’s good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary with the kids,” Aaliya told the popular news portal.

Aaliya further added, “I feel the problem we faced in our relationship was always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we’ve completely surrendered. There’s no option of being apart in life now because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn’t tolerate it. So, we decided that we are not going to fight anymore and will live together, peacefully.”

The pair has chosen to get back together for a second time after declaring their split. Aaliya claimed that her marriage to the actor had been rocky for around ten years, and she had sent him a divorce notice via email and WhatsApp in May 2020. Aaliya had also charged Shamas, the brother of Nawazuddin, with violence. She decided to revoke the divorce order and declare her wish to get back together with Nawazuddin over a year later.

Credit- News 18

