News

Netflix inks pact with Karan Johar for new series, films

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 11:32 AM

Streaming giant Netflix has inked a multi-year exclusive deal with filmmaker Karan Johar's digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment to create a broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films for Netflix members.

"I'm super excited about the projects we already have in development and the limitless possibilities ahead. To create universal stories from India that the world discovers is an incredible and unprecedented opportunity," Johar said on Wednesday.

Netflix and Johar first worked together in 2018 for "Lust Stories". He is also involved on two upcoming Netflix films -- as a director on "Ghost Stories" and "Guilty" produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

"Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment will have all the creative freedom and support they need to create pioneering dramas and unscripted series -- as well as films -- for our members all over the world," said Bela Bajaria, Vice President, International Originals, Netflix.

"We're excited about the immense storytelling possibilities ahead. With Netflix as the new storytelling home for Dharmatic Entertainment, I have the highest hopes for what we can do together," said Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions.

"Our vision is to create differentiated stories across diverse genres and we can't wait to craft and usher many more remarkable series and films into the world with Netflix."

Source: IANS

Tags > Karan Johar, Netflix, Dharmatic Entertainment,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India...

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
10 Sep 2019 02:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shantanu & Nityaami recreate popular Bollywood dance moves
Shantanu & Nityaami recreate popular... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days