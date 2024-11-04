Shah Rukh Khan's lavish house 'Mannat' originally had another name; SRK bought it for a STAGGERING amount from a Businessman

MUMBAI: The undisputed king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, requires no introduction. After starring in his debut film, Deewana, the actor has gained significant recognition and praise. Shah Rukh has acted in numerous films during his more than three-decade career.

Regarding his personal life, the actor married Gauri Khan, the woman of his dreams, and their three children named Aryan, a daughter named Suhana, and a boy named AbRam Khan. And in the heavenly house, Mannat, the Khan-daan leads a happy existence.

Is it known that someone else was the owner of Shah Rukh Khan's dream home, Mannat? The actor also had a fantasy of owning the house someday, which he realized a few years later. Shah Rukh was astounded by Mannat's magic back in 1997, according to a story published by the popular news portal. Mannat was referred to as "Villa Vienna" at the time and was included in the song "Chaand Taare" from the movie Yes Boss.

Shah Rukh Khan dreamed of owning this exquisite home after seeing it, and he didn't get the chance to do so for four years, until 2001, when he purchased the property from well-known industrialist Nariman Dubash. Nariman is a well-known figure in the business world who is renowned for his ability to lead. Numerous media sources claim that Nariman is knowledgeable about a variety of commercial sectors, such as technology, real estate, and finance.

If the rumors are accurate, Shah Rukh Khan paid an astounding Rs. 13.32 crores to purchase Villa Vienna, also known as Mannat. Gauri Khan added further design elements to Shah Rukh's dream house, which is reportedly now valued at much more than INR 200 crores.

Time and again, several film actors have revealed deets about Shah Rukh Khan's heavenly home, Mannat. For those who chipped in late, SRK has always been tagged as the most gracious host by his co-stars. However, it was Gulshan Devaiah, who, on the IVM Pop podcast, shared that he once reached Mannat to attend a party and remained starstruck by the abode. The actor mentioned that there's a big Radha-Krishna idol at the entryway porch of Mannat, along with lit-up floors and a huge dining table.

In an interview with the popular news portal, Vikram Kochhar, co-star of Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, disclosed that Mannat has an airport-style security system and a five-star hotel-style security system, in addition to a large hall, lobby, entrance, and other features. However, Vikram revealed in another interview with the entertainment portal that Shah Rukh Khan has several robots lying around his Mannat home and is captivated by high-tech gadgets.

