Netizens comes in full support of Hrithik Roshan after Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet about His ‘Sob Story’, Hrithik Roshan trends on Twitter

Fans come to extend support to the Krrish actor, Hrithik Roshan after Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about Hrithik refusing to move on and once again starting his sob story

15 Dec 2020 07:59 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Once again, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut made into headlines after it was reported that the FIR filed by Hrithik against Kangana has been transferred to the Crime Branch (Crime Intelligence Unit). It was earlier being investigated by Mumbai’s Cyber Cell unit, and according to a report in Times Now, Hrithik’s lawyer penned a letter to Mumbai commissioner asking for the case to be transferred. Reacting to this news, Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Hrithik refusing to move on and once again starting his sob story.

Post Kangana’s tweet, Hrithik Roshan fans extended their support to him, and Hrithik was trending on Twitter. Kangana’s tweet in which she took a potshot at Hrithik read, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?"

Now, Netizens backed Hrithik Roshan and while one social media user wrote, “Huge respect and kudos to #HrithikRoshan for fighting the battle in a calm and composed manner. There's a huge difference between justice and revenge, and @iHrithik's case is all for justice,” a few others also shared memes about it. Take a look:

 

 

 

 

Hrithik Roshan had filed an FIR against imposters for creating a fake ID in his name and communicating with Kangana Ranaut

