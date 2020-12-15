Netizens comes in full support of Hrithik Roshan after Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet about His ‘Sob Story’, Hrithik Roshan trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Once again, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut made into headlines after it was reported that the FIR filed by Hrithik against Kangana has been transferred to the Crime Branch (Crime Intelligence Unit). It was earlier being investigated by Mumbai’s Cyber Cell unit, and according to a report in Times Now, Hrithik’s lawyer penned a letter to Mumbai commissioner asking for the case to be transferred. Reacting to this news, Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Hrithik refusing to move on and once again starting his sob story.

Post Kangana’s tweet, Hrithik Roshan fans extended their support to him, and Hrithik was trending on Twitter. Kangana’s tweet in which she took a potshot at Hrithik read, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?"

Now, Netizens backed Hrithik Roshan and while one social media user wrote, “Huge respect and kudos to #HrithikRoshan for fighting the battle in a calm and composed manner. There's a huge difference between justice and revenge, and @iHrithik's case is all for justice,” a few others also shared memes about it. Take a look:

Huge respect and kudos to #HrithikRoshan for not stooping to her level and fighting the battle in a calm and composed manner. There's a huge difference between justice and revenge, and @iHrithik's case is all for justice. — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) December 15, 2020

His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

Dear @iHrithik go for it. They will otherwise throw you under the bus anyway. #HrithikRoshan — sharada ramanathan (@sharadaramanat1) December 15, 2020

Kangana: "kab tak royega ek chote se affair ke liye"



*Le #HrithikRoshan on this tweet: pic.twitter.com/OXo1WLyQEu — Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) December 15, 2020

Affairs of 2 types?



Chota sa, Bada sa.



Actually there is a 3rd type also - the "quick Chuppa before girlfriend gets home affair"! — Dharmaa Sankar (@dharmaasankar) December 15, 2020

When #HrithikRoshan isn't doing movies he spends time with family.when #KanganaRanaut Isn't doing anything she starts a new controversy pic.twitter.com/OemFvE5mSt — صوفی (@suuffiiiii) December 15, 2020

How desperate can someone be. LOL. putting Forced relationship onto a successful actor #HrithikRoshan without any iota of evidence. Targeted harassment. Grow up @KanganaTeam the seriously disturbed child. https://t.co/vwgFUChIch — Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh (@AliKaashifKhan) December 15, 2020

Hrithik Roshan had filed an FIR against imposters for creating a fake ID in his name and communicating with Kangana Ranaut

