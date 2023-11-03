Netizens gather in defense of Sidharth Malhotra over This latest video of the actor, check out what happened

Sidharth Malhotra has been in the headlines for a long time now and since he got married to Kiara Advani, their fans can’t get enough for the Shershaah couple and feel like Vikram and Dimple got their happy ending through Sid and Kiara.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 09:50
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. Sidharth Malhotra aka Bollywood’s Shershaah was spotted recently at the airport and in a latest video, it seemed like he forgot to take off the tag from his jeans. Check out Netizens’ reactions.

Also read: Sexy! Here are the times when actress Kiara Advani raised the temperature with her hot looks

Sidharth Malhotra has been in the headlines for a long time now and since he got married to Kiara Advani, their fans can’t get enough for the Shershaah couple and feel like Vikram and Dimple got their happy ending through Sid and Kiara.

Bollywood celebrities usually get papped as they are spotted around the city and most often outside gyms and airports or a quaint café. This is something that the masses enjoy to see and they feel more connected to the celebs and the happenings in their life.

Public figures are seldom excused from catching the public eye and this was one such incident. Sidharth Malhotra was recently papped at the airport and while he was entering the gate, it seemed like a price tag was hanging from his jeans, which was in fact the brand logo.

Since this was particularly captured, netizens came in support of the actor and claimed that facts should have been checked.

Check out the video here:

The Netizens were of the opinion that Sidharth doesn’t need to show off his tag.

We can see the love showered on one of their favorite actors and while in the caption it was clarified, netizens gathered anyway to defend Sidharth.

Also read: OMG! “She is the exact replica of Kiara Advani”, netizens on new actress Amrin Qureshi

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Sidharth Malhotra Shershaah Kiara Advani Vikram Batra new video Trolls defend JugJug Jeeyo Bollywood movies TV News OTT digital TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 09:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Surekha takes jibes at Akshara and Abhinav’s marriage
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj will not invite Baa and Vanraj for Anupama’s birthday party
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Lag Ja Gale: Actress Tanisha Mehta resumes shooting after being hospitalized with head injury on set
MUMBAI: Lag Ja Gale has been a popular TV show that is winning the hearts of viewers with its entertaining storyline...
Netizens gather in defense of Sidharth Malhotra over This latest video of the actor, check out what happened
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. Sidharth Malhotra aka Bollywood’s...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad all set to destroy the clean and decorated storeroom by Sahiba
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Netizens gather in defense of Sidharth Malhotra over This latest video of the actor, check out what happened

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies
Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies
Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in untitled film
Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in untitled film
Kerala HC says Sunny Leone is being 'unnecessarily harassed' in cheating case
Kerala HC says Sunny Leone is being 'unnecessarily harassed' in cheating case
Must read! Know more about Rohan Thakkar whom Anshula Kapoor is dating
Must read! Know more about Rohan Thakkar whom Anshula Kapoor is dating
The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive
The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive
Exclusive! "I always work as if everyday is my first day" Pankaj Berry
Exclusive! "I always work as if everyday is my first day" Pankaj Berry