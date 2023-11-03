Netizens gather in defense of Sidharth Malhotra over This latest video of the actor, check out what happened

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. Sidharth Malhotra aka Bollywood’s Shershaah was spotted recently at the airport and in a latest video, it seemed like he forgot to take off the tag from his jeans. Check out Netizens’ reactions.

Sidharth Malhotra has been in the headlines for a long time now and since he got married to Kiara Advani, their fans can’t get enough for the Shershaah couple and feel like Vikram and Dimple got their happy ending through Sid and Kiara.

Bollywood celebrities usually get papped as they are spotted around the city and most often outside gyms and airports or a quaint café. This is something that the masses enjoy to see and they feel more connected to the celebs and the happenings in their life.

Public figures are seldom excused from catching the public eye and this was one such incident. Sidharth Malhotra was recently papped at the airport and while he was entering the gate, it seemed like a price tag was hanging from his jeans, which was in fact the brand logo.

Since this was particularly captured, netizens came in support of the actor and claimed that facts should have been checked.

Check out the video here:

The Netizens were of the opinion that Sidharth doesn’t need to show off his tag.

We can see the love showered on one of their favorite actors and while in the caption it was clarified, netizens gathered anyway to defend Sidharth.

