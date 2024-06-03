Netizens hail Laapataa Ladies with heaps of praise on social media! Says, "One of the loveliest films I've watch in a very long time"

MUMBAI: Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies has indeed arrived with loads of entertainment to the theatres. After a long time, theaters across the globe are filled with echos of laughter and the effect of the same is well evident on social media as well. The netizens praise the interesting story, humor, soulful music and amazing performance by the cast. Kiran Rao's direction is receiving heaps of compliments for delivering a story that hits all the right notes. As the netizens reckoned it as must must-watch, their love for the film has brought a storm on social media. Here's how the netizens are praising Laapataa Ladies on the social media universe.

#LaapataaLadies is one of the loveliest films I've watch in a very long time. Brilliant direction, performances and music. Indian cinema needs more movies like this one. Maybe its not about the big scale but simplicity. #movies — Sarthak Kakar (@SuperStarthak) March 4, 2024

Just returned from laapata ladies. A gem. Brilliant acting by all. Amir & kiran you did a brilliant job . Audience even clapped in the end. #LaapataaLadies — Behroze Telang. (@motherrr) March 4, 2024

Cinema saved me on yet another day. Truly and fully loved #LaapataaLadies. So many thoughts and things to say. All I can say is it felt like a warm breeze after a long day. — Shreyas Pande (@shreyastify) March 4, 2024

#LaapataaLadies is a touching story of women's aspirations, innocence, & their fight to live on their own terms. Layered with fantastic humour, it's brought to life by amazing performances & soulful music. I can't wait to watch it again when it releases online. — pooja darade (@ipoojadarade) March 4, 2024

#LaapataaLadies is terrific filmmaking with its heart in the right place. Very few filmmakers can hit all the right notes and #KiranRao does that with ease. Superb performances #nitanshigoel #SparshShrivastava @PratibhaRanta @ravikishann and what writing by @MissusDesai — Amit Gupta (@AmitGuptaWrites) March 4, 2024

#LaapataaLadies

is my fav movies of 2024.

DO NOT miss it for anything.



We keep saying Bollywood doesn't make movies with good content. Here is your chance to support it when it does.



Highly recommended! — Aakash Verma (@Aakash_Vaakash) March 4, 2024

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.