Netizens hail Laapataa Ladies with heaps of praise on social media! Says, "One of the loveliest films I've watch in a very long time"

Heaps of praise for Laapataa Ladies from netizens bring the storm on social media! As they lauded the film saying, "Highly recommended!"
Laapataa Ladies

MUMBAI: Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies has indeed arrived with loads of entertainment to the theatres. After a long time, theaters across the globe are filled with echos of laughter and the effect of the same is well evident on social media as well. The netizens praise the interesting story, humor, soulful music and amazing performance by the cast. Kiran Rao's direction is receiving heaps of compliments for delivering a story that hits all the right notes. As the netizens reckoned it as must must-watch, their love for the film has brought a storm on social media. Here's how the netizens are praising Laapataa Ladies on the social media universe. 

 

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

