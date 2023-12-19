Netizens React! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video goes viral, netizens react - Men will be men!!

There’s a video going viral wherein it seems that Saif Ali Khan mistakes another woman as Kareena Kapoor while she is standing right there.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 16:39
saif ali khan

MUMBAI : People are very well connected to their favorite actors and want to see all of their updates be it their personal life or their professional life. The actors aren’t just all about their superstar life and parties as there are times when they experience certain things just like all of us do. This only makes them more relatable to us.

There are times when the celebrities get spotted and papped at events, parties or airports. The audience loves to see how the actors are dressed up having their fashion game on. However, there are times when it’s not about their fashion sense but about how human they are.

One of the actors that has made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the audience is Saif Ali Khan. The actor has given some remarkable performances in movies like Race, Race 2, Omkara, Eklavya, Agent Vinod and many more.

There are times when Taimur, son of Kareena and Saif, gets papped but this time, the focus was on Saif Ali Khan. There’s a video going viral wherein it seems that Saif Ali Khan mistakes another woman as Kareena Kapoor while she is standing right there.

The video has gone viral and there are Netizens who are expressing their views in the comment section. Check out how the netizens have reacted to the video:

As we can see in the comments, there are some who understand that it happens while there are some who feel that the actor must be high.

What do you think about this video? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

About Author

