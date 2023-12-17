Whoa! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have a combined net worth is 1685 Crore, the latter holds only 28.78% of it, read on to know more

She has also made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She is not only a doting mother of two boys but is also beautifully balancing her personal and professional life.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married to the love of her life Saif Ali Khan at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back. She has also made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She is not only a doting mother of two boys but is also beautifully balancing her personal and professional life.

Kareena and Saif have two adorable sons Taimur and Jeh. As per reports, the combined net worth of Saif and Kareena is a whopping Rs 1685 crores.

A major chunk of Saif’s earnings come from his films, brand endorsements, and personal investments. He owns two productions houses; Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films. Apart from that he owns the Royal Pataudi Palace, two properties in Mumbai, a few bungalows, and real-estate properties at other locations in India as well as abroad.His car collection includes includes Mercedes Benz S350, Audi R8 Spyder, Range Rover Sports, Ford Mustang GT 500, BMW 730LD, and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Bebo on the other hand, charges Rs 10-12 crore for a film and also earns from brand endorsements. 

No doubt that Kareena and Saif make a beautiful couple and are even amazing together on-screen. We too hope to see them back together on the big-screens soon!

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

