Netizens React! The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal has created a lot of hype, “He knows the pulse….Sandeep Reddy Vanga” – Netizens, check out the reactions and reviews of netizens inside

MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really creatd a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

The teaser and the songs of the movie successfully created a solid mark all over the social media while the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie now after watching the amazing trailer.

Earlier we had reported about the trailer and even reviewed it. Definitely, it has all the elements which are required for a complete massy entertainer, with some great intense performances.

The trailer of the movie has really made the fans go crazy and we are here with the reactions and reviews of netizens. Take a look at the reviews and reactions below:

#AnimalTrailer creates HISTORY. Crosses 43 MILLION Views in just 18 HOURS!!! Don't be surprised if this turns out to be the BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER of the year! pic.twitter.com/idEKUKh8nr — Filmi Duniya (@filmiduniya123) November 24, 2023

Ranbir has improved in terms of his voice, especially in films like Shamshera and Animal. His voice in the teaser was very strong, and now in the trailer, it is strong and luxurious. RK was only lacking in voice. But now it is clear that Ranbir has developed a lot #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/SiLyBdeT9w — HB4 (@HBE444) November 24, 2023