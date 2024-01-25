Netizens React! “What an actor! Deepika Padukone is the soul of Fighter…” – Netizens react to the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter

The hype was all-time-high and now the movie has finally released and the audience are all praises for the movie and the performances. The movie is trending now on social media and the audience are really loving the action movie.
MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.

When the makers of the movie released the trailer, there was a wave of appreciation for the movie and the audience were excited to see the movie. Even when the songs were released, the audience got to witness the hot chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika. The audience also got to watch the much-awaited dance performance of Hrithik along with Deepika. In addition to that, the audience also got to a song that can later become a friendship anthem, that’s right! We are talking about Heer Aasmani.

The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The hype was all-time-high and now the movie has finally released and the audience are all praises for the movie and the performances. The movie is trending now on social media and the audience are really loving the action movie. We are here with the reviews and reactions from netizens.

Take a look at the reviews below:

As we can see, the audience is awestruck by the performances of the actors and it seems that Deepika Padukone has left a mark with her acting, expressing emotions like no other.

Have you watched the movie yet? Tell us your opinion about the movie in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

