Netizens React! “What an actor! Deepika Padukone is the soul of Fighter…” – Netizens react to the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter
MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.
Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.
Also read - Announcement! A new song announced from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, a glimpse inside
When the makers of the movie released the trailer, there was a wave of appreciation for the movie and the audience were excited to see the movie. Even when the songs were released, the audience got to witness the hot chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika. The audience also got to watch the much-awaited dance performance of Hrithik along with Deepika. In addition to that, the audience also got to a song that can later become a friendship anthem, that’s right! We are talking about Heer Aasmani.
The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.
The hype was all-time-high and now the movie has finally released and the audience are all praises for the movie and the performances. The movie is trending now on social media and the audience are really loving the action movie. We are here with the reviews and reactions from netizens.
Take a look at the reviews below:
HRFC DELHI CELEBRATING #FighterFirstDayFirstShow @iHrithik You Nailed It Again Man #Fighter - BLOCKBUSTER pic.twitter.com/KVgdkH4tgI— HRFC - DELHI (@hrfcdelhi) January 25, 2024
After watching #Fighter i can surely say that-— Patty ki Minni (@crazen_paltan) January 25, 2024
"No one can cry like Deepika Padukone" and
"No one can make you cry the way like deepika padukone" #DeepikaPadukone #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #Fighter pic.twitter.com/7HdtDQ5xk0
Forever a proud fan of #KaranSinghGrover— N (@Neelanjana_ksg) January 25, 2024
Sartaj Gill you will be cherished and remembered
What an amazing performance #Fighter #FighterFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/f6lEJ9A92V
Love Love Love this movie.— GHOST (@ghost357408311) January 25, 2024
Gyes go and watch #Fighter it's incredible movie.#FighterFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/xPNXcvIsAM
Deepika Padukone and emotion where even Oscar fail to— vishal varun (@vishalvarun15) January 25, 2024
Felicitate her #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #DeepikaPadukone #FighterMovie #Fighter #HrithikRoshan #AnilKapoor #SiddharthAnand pic.twitter.com/bHDDA1tK9Y
Baap of all Bollywood movie #HritikRoshan The Mega superstar delivering it again , one of the best film of his career #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #FighterMovie #FighterReview #FighterBaapEntertainer pic.twitter.com/9hqCazERkX— suraj HR raj (@surajra11774482) January 25, 2024
What an actor! Deepika Padukone is the soul of Fighter.The way she emotes on screen is just mesmerizing.— Tony (@AbelX0) January 25, 2024
Nobody could have done it better.
Fighter is @justSidAnand best work till date! Thankyou for an incredible experience #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #Fighter #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/x91ZYGmkET
#Fighter is Beyond my expectations. its what We Call Never seen Before In indian Cinema @justSidAnand love you bhai— kaleem shah (@kaleemhrx) January 25, 2024
Bang Bang , War , Now Fighter You Simply Raising The Bar.@iHrithik As Always OUTSTANDING
Maut Daal diye bhai #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/hZzR0hQgZ4
One Time Watching isn't enough for the Spectacle— Anand Abhirup (@SanskariGuruji) January 25, 2024
Going for #Fighter at 11 PM again taking 34 colleagues along with me.#FighterFirstDayFirstShow #FighterBaapEntertainer pic.twitter.com/x4TDVfPDar
As we can see, the audience is awestruck by the performances of the actors and it seems that Deepika Padukone has left a mark with her acting, expressing emotions like no other.
Also read - Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand’s directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day
Have you watched the movie yet? Tell us your opinion about the movie in the comment section below.
Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
Comments
Add new comment