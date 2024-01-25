Netizens React! “What an actor! Deepika Padukone is the soul of Fighter…” – Netizens react to the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter

MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.

When the makers of the movie released the trailer, there was a wave of appreciation for the movie and the audience were excited to see the movie. Even when the songs were released, the audience got to witness the hot chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika. The audience also got to watch the much-awaited dance performance of Hrithik along with Deepika. In addition to that, the audience also got to a song that can later become a friendship anthem, that’s right! We are talking about Heer Aasmani.

The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The hype was all-time-high and now the movie has finally released and the audience are all praises for the movie and the performances. The movie is trending now on social media and the audience are really loving the action movie. We are here with the reviews and reactions from netizens.

Take a look at the reviews below:

After watching #Fighter i can surely say that-

"No one can cry like Deepika Padukone" and

"No one can make you cry the way like deepika padukone" #DeepikaPadukone #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #Fighter pic.twitter.com/7HdtDQ5xk0 — Patty ki Minni (@crazen_paltan) January 25, 2024

Forever a proud fan of #KaranSinghGrover

Sartaj Gill you will be cherished and remembered

What an amazing performance #Fighter #FighterFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/f6lEJ9A92V — N (@Neelanjana_ksg) January 25, 2024

Baap of all Bollywood movie #HritikRoshan The Mega superstar delivering it again , one of the best film of his career #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #FighterMovie #FighterReview #FighterBaapEntertainer pic.twitter.com/9hqCazERkX — suraj HR raj (@surajra11774482) January 25, 2024

What an actor! Deepika Padukone is the soul of Fighter.The way she emotes on screen is just mesmerizing.



Nobody could have done it better.



Fighter is @justSidAnand best work till date! Thankyou for an incredible experience #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #Fighter #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/x91ZYGmkET — Tony (@AbelX0) January 25, 2024

#Fighter is Beyond my expectations. its what We Call Never seen Before In indian Cinema @justSidAnand love you bhai

Bang Bang , War , Now Fighter You Simply Raising The Bar.@iHrithik As Always OUTSTANDING

Maut Daal diye bhai #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/hZzR0hQgZ4 — kaleem shah (@kaleemhrx) January 25, 2024

One Time Watching isn't enough for the Spectacle

Going for #Fighter at 11 PM again taking 34 colleagues along with me.#FighterFirstDayFirstShow #FighterBaapEntertainer pic.twitter.com/x4TDVfPDar — Anand Abhirup (@SanskariGuruji) January 25, 2024

As we can see, the audience is awestruck by the performances of the actors and it seems that Deepika Padukone has left a mark with her acting, expressing emotions like no other.

