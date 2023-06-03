“As a newcomer it is a great thug to get such a great movie with some amazing talented people” Rohit Vikkram

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Shubh Nikah is grabbing the attention of the fans, the trailer of the movie is getting some amazing response already and now the actor Rohit Vikkram who is all set to make his acting debut is super excited for the movie as he spoke to TellyChakkar with regards to the movie and also on his character in detail.

Rohit Vikkram on his character

Rohit Vikkram says he will be seen playing the character of Munna Lal Mishra who is from a middle class family and he has been brought up traditionally, he is an MBA and he is representing youth. Munnalal is a romantic guy and he falls in love with Zoya, what happens next is a roller coaster ride of a lot of challenges.

Rohit Vikkram on what made him say yes for the movie

Rohit Vikkram says as an aspiring actor getting into such a big project is a very big thing, also on the other hand the actors which are associated with the movie are amazing , he adds that he loved this character Munna a lot, so there was no reason to say no for the movie.

ALSO READ – Hotness Alert! One Stop for Love and The Judgement Day actress Shweta Khanduri is too hot to handle in these pictures, check out

Rohit Vikkram on his chemistry between Munna and Zoya

Rohit Vikkram says that Munna loves Zoya a lot, Zoya is from different and later when he comes to know about this his love is unchanged, how the two fight all the odds is something shown in the movie, this movie is very important in today’s time and the fans will surely love it.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is getting all the love from the fans and we look forward to see what the actor Rohit Vikkram has to offer with the movie. What are your views on the actor Rohit Vikkram and the movie Shubh Nikah, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?