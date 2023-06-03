“As a newcomer it is a great thug to get such a great movie with some amazing talented people” Rohit Vikkram

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Rohit Vikkram spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Shubh Nikah and also on his character in detail
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 22:33
movie_image: 
“As a newcomer it is a great thug to get such a great movie with some amazing talented people” Rohit Vikkram

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Shubh Nikah is grabbing the attention of the fans, the trailer of the movie is getting some amazing response already and now the actor Rohit Vikkram who is all set to make his acting debut is super excited for the movie as he spoke to TellyChakkar with regards to the movie and also on his character in detail.

Rohit Vikkram on his character

Rohit Vikkram says he will be seen playing the character of Munna Lal Mishra who is from a middle class family and he has been brought up traditionally, he is an MBA and he is representing youth. Munnalal is a romantic guy and he falls in love with Zoya, what happens next is a roller coaster ride of a lot of challenges.

Rohit Vikkram on what made him say yes for the movie

Rohit Vikkram says as an aspiring actor getting into such a big project is a very big thing, also on the other hand the actors which are associated with the movie are amazing , he adds that he loved this character Munna a lot, so there was no reason to say no for the movie.

ALSO READ – Hotness Alert! One Stop for Love and The Judgement Day actress Shweta Khanduri is too hot to handle in these pictures, check out

Rohit Vikkram on his chemistry between Munna and Zoya

Rohit Vikkram says that Munna loves Zoya a lot, Zoya is from different and later when he comes to know about this his love is unchanged, how the two fight all the odds is something shown in the movie, this movie is very important in today’s time and the fans will surely love it.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is getting all the love from the fans and we look forward to see what the actor Rohit Vikkram has to offer with the movie. What are your views on the actor Rohit Vikkram and the movie Shubh Nikah, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?

SHUBH NIKAH Govind Namdev Aksha Pardasany ARSHAD SIDDIQUI ROHIT VIKKRAM Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 22:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Benefits and Tips from her journey with Pilates
MUMBAI:Tanishaa Mukerji keeps her fans updated about her fitness secrets while posting about her gym sessions as well....
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik to be the warden of the upcoming season?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
“As a newcomer it is a great thug to get such a great movie with some amazing talented people” Rohit Vikkram
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Shubh Nikah is grabbing the attention of the fans, the trailer of the movie is getting some...
Plans and Plots! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Ali has a plan against the Shehzada
MUMBAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Exclusive! Priyamvada Kant approached for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features...
Recent Stories
Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Benefits and Tips from her journey with Pilates
Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Benefits and Tips from her journey with Pilates

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Benefits and Tips from her journey with Pilates
Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Benefits and Tips from her journey with Pilates
Sahil Khattar reveals his Holi plans, “I plan to relive my childhood” – Exclusive
Sahil Khattar reveals his Holi plans, “I plan to relive my childhood” – Exclusive
“I would call the cinema like this as the meaningful cinema, which is the very important in today's time” Govind Namdev
“I would call a cinema like this as meaningful cinema, which is the very important in today's time” - Govind Namdev
Bholaa trailer, Amitabh Bachchan injured and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Bholaa trailer, Amitabh Bachchan injured and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
jocker
From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar heading for a good opening? Film business expert reveals – Exc
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar heading for a good opening? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive