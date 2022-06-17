News Update! Salman Khan starrer ‘No Entry 2’ to start rolling from THIS date, deets inside

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s much-awaited comedy movie ‘No Entry 2’ would start rolling in the next few months. Anees Bazmee, who had helmed the first installment, will be directing the sequel as well.

Confirming the sequel of the film, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director was quoted saying as “Recently, when I met Salman Khan, at that time he told me Anees Bhai let’s start the shoot by December or January.”

Earlier when probed about the release date, the filmmaker said that they haven’t discussed that and when he will meet Salman Khan again, he will talk about it. He also said that even other people are involved in the film.

Well, No Entry was a hilarious film. Apart from Salman, it starred Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly, and Bipasha Basu. It was a hit at the box office, and now, expectations for the sequel are also quite high.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee is currently enjoying the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has done a fantastic business at the box office, and it has collected more than Rs. 175 crore till now which is excellent. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

