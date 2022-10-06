Shocking! Lawrence Bishnoi's aide allegedly attempted to kill Salman Khan

MUMBAI : An attempt was made to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan by sharpshooter sent by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The shocking details where the Bollywood superstar was saved by whisker, were shared in a report by Times Network. The report further states that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, officials came across that a sharpshooter almost killed Salman Khan outside his residence, but the actor got saved by a whisker.



The person who sent the death threat to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his father, film-writer Salim Khan, was identified as Vikram Brar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Shortly after the announcement, a shocking revelation was made, alleging that an attempt was made to kill the Bollywood superstar and that a sharpshooter was placed outside the actor's residence.

As per the report, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, sent a sharpshooter with a small-bore weapon in a modified hockey casing to kill Salman Khan. The report alleges that the gangster and his men were tracking the actor's movements and the sharpshooter was aware that the actor heads out to cycle around the neighbourhood, without the company of a bodyguard.

The plan to assassinate the actor was reportedly set in play while Salman was set to leave his residence for an event. However, with the added police personnel in the area, the shooter who was reportedly planted outside the actor’s residence, backed out at the last minute, fearing being caught.

It was previously reported that the Mumbai Police had suspected the possible involvement of the Bishnoi gang, and as a precaution, beefed up security at the Khans' residence.

Lawrence had earlier vowed to kill Salman Khan after the actor was accused in the blackbuck poaching case of 1998 in Rajasthan.

Salman Khan's security has been increased, and Mumbai Police's crime branch is actively investigating the case.

Earlier, the cops confirmed that the threat letter was indeed delivered by members of the Bishnoi gang. A member of the gang, who was arrested by Pune police in Sidhu's death case, reportedly revealed that gangster Vikram Brar wanted to terrorise Salman Khan and extort money from his family.

Credits: TOI

