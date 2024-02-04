No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie No Entry 2 has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The movie which is the sequel of 2005 blockbuster movie starring Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, and Boman Irani was immensely loved by the fans all over the nation, and it was one of the blockbuster of the Year, no doubt if it talk about the movie No Entry when we see the movie we love to see it all over again till today.

Now the sequel of the movie is the talk of the town and the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actors with the similar characters in the new form of story. Well, there are many news and reports which are floating all over the internet that Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh to be the part of the sequel and there is no confirmation whether Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan will be the part of the sequel.

Also read - Boney Kapoor opens up on Anil Kapoor being 'Angry not talking' over No Entry 2 casting decision

Well the fans have their mixed reaction with this piece of information, one side many people are saying that they will definitely miss the original actors on the other hand many are excited to see their favourite new set of actors in the new part. This is not the first time industry has rebooted a franchise, the same thing we have seen with the movie Race 3, where the third part was made with a complete new cast, we have also seen the same example in the movie Total Dhamaal which was the third part of the franchise Dhamaal, we have seen few repeated actors in the movie but the lead actors were changed with Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor.

Another recent example is the movie Don where Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the new Don in the third part of the movie. Well these are the examples from the industry where the makers have changed or rebooted a complete franchise with the new story line and new actors. Do you think this formula can affect the movie or the franchise and will it work in the favour of the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Boney Kapoor confirms the casting of No Entry 2, check it out