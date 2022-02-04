Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account deactivated

MUMBAI : On Friday afternoon, fans were surprised when they couldn't access Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi's Instagram account. While internet users speculate about the cause, it is unclear whether it is a technical issue or if the actress has cancelled her social media accounts. It says 'content unavailable' when you try to open Nora Fatehi's Instagram profile.

Some followers flocked to Twitter to inquire what had happened to Nora Fatehi's Instagram account. One of the fans remarked, "I believe Nora Fatehi's Instagram username has been disabled or prohibited."

Nora Fatehi, for the uninformed, was an avid Instagram user with 37.6 million followers. Fans were surprised when the actor shared her too-hot-to-handle photos on the platform. Nora, who is presently in Dubai, posted a few photos from her holiday on Instagram just a few hours ago. Nora was seen posing with two white lions in these photos. Nora captioned the photo, “It’s that Lion energy from now on they are so beautiful though (sic),”

Nora Fatehi was recently featured in the Dance Meri Rani music video, which she co-starred in with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The audience adored the video and the song, and Nora's smouldering chemistry with Guru grabbed headlines as well. Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan sang the song, which was penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa collaborated on Dance Meri Rani for the second time. The two previously collaborated on the song Naach Meri Rani. Apart from that, Nora's relationship with Guru Randhawa has lately grabbed news when the two were sighted together in Goa.

Nora is a well-known Bollywood actress who has appeared in films like as Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Bharat, and Marjaavaan. She was last seen with Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

