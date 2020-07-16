Nora Fatehi shares rehearsal video to mark ONE YEAR of Saki Saki

MUMBAI: After making her debut with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, actress Nora Fatehi went on to win many hearts all over the world with her acting skills and hot and sizzling dance moves.

The actress earned fame with the item song Dilbar in Satyamev Jayate. After this film, the actress became the queen of dance numbers.

Nora did not stop right after the massive hit Dilbar remake; the actress went on to deliver hits after hits. We have seen her grooving her body to the song Kamariya from Stree and then her sexy dance moves in Saki Saki remake made everyone fall in love with her again.

Her song Garmi was a massive hit too and was a chartbuster for a long time, and also her signature step became very famous and talk of the town.

Now the actress has shared her rehearsal video of the song Saki Saki on her social media to celebrate one year of the song.

Check out the video below:

Sharing this video, the actress captioned, “to celebrate 1 year of Of saki saki heres a rehearsal video of me attempting the hook step for the first time! i cant believe it 1 year already!!! Check out my stories to see my lovely fans celebrating! P.s i had to practice more to clean my kick after this video #oneyearofsakisaki.

The passion and the love of the actress for dance is incredible, and that is why the actress is termed as one of the finest dancers in Bollywood.

Saki Saki is the remake song from the movie Batla House starring John Abraham.

