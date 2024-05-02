Nostalgic! Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana’s this video will take you down the memory lane of their starting days, check it out

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana are brothers who have made a major mark in the Hindi film industry with their performances in various movies. The Khurana brothers are talented but not just in acting. Both the brothers have the skills of dancing and singing like professionals.

Ayushmann made it big with his unique roles while Aparshakti was appreciated for all the roles he played as he is skilled to take any role and make it work. The actors started their journey from scratch and made it big in the industry, which is what inspires a lot of upcoming actors.

There are times when the audience is reminded of how both the brothers started their journey with Channel V other reality shows. The nostalgia hits very strongly and now we are here with Aparshakti’s post that shows both the brothers giving auditions in a Channel V show.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Dream Girl 2 wherein his performance was highly appreciated. He stepped into the acting world with Vicky Donor and now he will be seen in the upcoming movie Badhai Ho 2 which is scheduled to release in December.

Aparshakti Khurana was last seen giving an amazing performance in the 2023 OTT series Jubilee. The series was loved by both critics and audiences. He started his acting career with Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal which starred Aamir Khan. The movie also marked the debut of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aparshakti Khurana will be seen once again in the upcoming movie Stree 2.

Both the actors have a lot of upcoming movies in their hands. It’ll be interesting to see both the actors giving their best.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.