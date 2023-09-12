Nostalgic! Netizens are lost in nostalgia as Farhan Akhtar reaches the famous Dil Chahta Hai spot, writes an emotional note

MUMBAI : Farhan Akhtar is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. Although he has been popularly known as an actor lately, no one can forget his directorial blockbusters like Dil Chahta Hai, Don and Lakshya among others. His next was to be the multi-starrer Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. However, it was reported earlier that the project has been postponed.

Also read - What! Is this the reason Farhan Akhtar’s Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa has been put on the back burner?

While people are waiting for this upcoming movie. The audience cannot forget Farhan Akhtar’s previous contributions to the Hindi movie industry. Farhan Akhtar has given us some very remarkable characters, unforgettable stories and such feel-good movies that everyone has become his fans.

No matter how many movies Farhan Akhtar makes, no one in the audience will ever forget Dil Chahta Hai as it came like a fresh breath of air and made everyone lost in the story and the characters.

Be it for the people who watched the movie at the time of it’s release or the people who watch it after some time or long time, be it watching the movie once or twice or thrice, it doesn’t matter as the movie will never be boring. It will either leave you with a great impact or in nostalgia.

The movie was released in August 2001.

Check out the post below:

As you can see the post and read the caption how Farhan Akhtar has made everyone refresh their memories and we are sure that the audience are already lost in nostalgia.

Also read - What! Did filmaker Zoya Akhtar hinted on Hrithik Roshan starrer film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel?

What do you think about this post? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.