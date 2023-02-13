Nysa Devgan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Orhan Awatramani paint the town red at a recent party along with other star kids

MUMBAI: These days, star kids are all the buzz as they keep going viral for their various pictures of them often partying together. Now once again, the star kids have shared some lovely photos of theirs as they were out partying recently. Nysa Devgan – Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Ibrahim Ali Khan – Saif Ali Khan’s son, Orhan Awatramani, Mahikaa Rampal, Palak Tiwari, and many more were present at the bash.

Orhan shared many pictures from the party on his Instagram stories, where we could see the whole group having bucketloads of fun last night. They really lived it up last night.

Ibrahim looked strikingly handsome as he sported a grey T-shirt paired with jeans and a brown leather jacket. The star kid turned heads all over as he looked like a carbon copy of his father Saif. Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak was dressed up in red and looked stunning. She posed with Orhan. Meanwhile, Nysa looked simply beautiful in her pink dress and all eyes were on her.

Ibrahim was also seen bonding really well with Nysa and the two even hugged each other while being snapped. Nysa, Orhan, and Ibrahim also posed together for a group picture. Ibrahim could also be seen photobombing others. The star kids really brought down the house last night and they surely had fun doing it.

