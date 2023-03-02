Who is Vedant Mahajan who always parties with Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgan?

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some sizzling pictures of the star kid Nysa Devgan which has been grabbing the attention of the fans, these pictures of star kid are indeed raising the temperature all over the internet and Nysa surely knows the right formula and mantra to grab the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire with her hot looks.

We have also seen the star kid partying with her besties and getting clicked around the city, well one face which we always see around the starkid is of Vedant Mahajan, who is the friend of Nysa DEvgan. We have seen Nysa sharing pictures along with him, and setting the feed on fire and today let us know who is this Vedant Mahajan

Vedant Mahajan is self-made business man who is the founder of ‘MVM Entertainment London’ is currently basking in the success of his event management company that has taken the world of London nightlife by storm

Over the time we have seen many pictures of Vedant Mahajan along with starkids especially Nysa Devgan and these pictures prove that the star is very much comfortable with Vedant Mahajan. Well do you know there were many news articles and articles with regards to the rumoured relation between Nysa and Vedant Mahajan but there is no confirmation about the same.

Indeed they both looked supremely hot in these pictures and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of them and their entire gang.

