Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived Rajasthan, is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?

MUMBAI :The marriage of one of the most loved couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is the talk of the town, the fans are eagerly looking forward to every single detail about the ceremony. Well there is no official date but there are many speculations which say that the couple are going to get married on 6th February.

As per the reports the wedding ceremony will be happening in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in Suryagarh Palace, and we can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet of the decorations which indicates that the preparation has begun.

Now there is one more confirmation to the news that celebrated mehndi designer Veena Nagda reached Rajasthan, yes you heard right taking to her Instagram story Veena Nagda shared that she has arrived Rajasthan for a big fat Indian wedding.



Well indeed this has added more confirmation that there is a wedding happening in Rajasthan which is of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Veena Nagda has been known for applying mehendi to many Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others.



Well we really cannot keep calm as we look for more detail about the wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and we look forward to the bridal look of the actress.

