OH No! Bhumi Pednekar diagnosed with Dengue, shares pictures from the hospital

MUMBAI : Bhumi Pednekar is one actress who has always chosen versatile and unique projects. From Saand Ki Aankh to Thank You for coming, she has always managed to grab attention. She is a powerhouse of talent and has a massive fan following. Bhumi never fails to impress her fans.

However, there is some worrying news for her fans as the Thankyou for Coming actress has been diagnosed with Dengue and has shared pictures from the hospital as she is on her way to recovery. She wrote, “Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie.

Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellent’s are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di :)

Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal

Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff that were so kind and helpful.

Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu.”

We wish the actress a quick recovery.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Bhakshak.

