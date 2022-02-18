Oh NO! Deepika Padukone has a complaint against Ananya Pandey, scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Shakun Batra revealed that one thing which they don’t like about Ananya Panday is, she doesn’t share food with anyone. Both the actors were seen in the movie Gehraiyaan and the actress shared her experience of the shoots and told that Ananya never shares her food with anyone.

Shakun and Deepika also remembered once while Ananya was having Keema Pao, she only shared the peas from the dish to Shakun and Deepika said at least you got that and told about a get together, where they invited themselves at for the dinner when Ananya revealed that she is having Keema Pao at dinner.

Ananya added she didn’t have any problem but there wasn’t enough pao for everyone and when Deepika, Shakun, and others ordered food for themselves and in that 40 minutes, Ananya Pandey kept eating her Keema Pao and didn’t share her food with anyone.

