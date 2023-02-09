OH No! Farhan Aktar walks out of Aamir Khan’s Champions due to THIS reason

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar who has given us gems like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, etc recently revealed in an interview that he would be acting in the Aamir Khan produced film Champions directed by RS Prasanna. Now however the latest development on the project will leave the fans of Akhtar disappointed.

Farhan has reportedly walked out of the project due to the clash of dates with his Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3. A source close to the development told a news portal, “Farhas had said yes to the film and was to lead the cast. Initially the film was to go on floors in October. But now the same has been moved to January 2024. The team is still to cast a few more members and for this they require more time. Thus the venture has been pushed by 3 months.”

The source also added that Farhan might get busy with the pre-production work of Don 3. Due to the clash in schedule, Farhan requested Aamir that he would like to step down from the project. 

Champions is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

