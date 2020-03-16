Oh no! Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her gym wear

MUMBAI: Trust Janhvi Kapoor to serve jaw-dropping fashion moments no matter what she wears. The Good Luck Jerry star has established herself as one of the trendiest Gen-Z fashionistas. Janhvi was recently spotted outside her gym by the paps. She is one of the most popular star kids that has managed to grab attention with her fashion and impeccable style.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a white t-shirt with 'Coke' written on it and paired it with white shorts. She completed her chic look with a white handbag and was seen coming out of her gym.

Have a look.

Also read Wow! Ajay Devgn to be seen in the remake of Kaithi; is another cinematic universe coming to Bollywood?

But netizens seem to have not liked Janhvi Kapoor's recent gym look and within no time trolled her for her outfit. Her transparent white short skirt received backlashes from the netizens.

Netizens trolled her outfits and look by calling her artifical.

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Good Luck Jerry film that will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 29. She also has Mili, Dostana 2, and Mr and Mrs. Mahi in her kitty.

Janhvi is a fitness enthusiast. The plethora of pictures and videos from the fitness and pilates diaries on her Instagram profile are proof of the same. She hits the gym regularly to keep fit.

Also read Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in splits

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life