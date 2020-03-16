Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Amrish Puri is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi films. The actor is survived by Namrata Puri and Rajiv Puri. Vardhan Puri, the late actor’s grandson penned a long note and told his fans how Amrish Puri got rejected after his very first screen test.

In his emotional and heartfelt note, Vardhan wrote, he got blatantly rejected in his first screen test at the tender age of 21 and was told that he could never become a hero with a ‘harsh’ face and ‘scary’ voice like his. 'You look like such a villain'.

Asl Read: EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION

He added, "After multiple rejections and heartbreaks he said to himself one lonely night that, 'Wait a minute. I do look different. I do sound different. It’s a fact! But let me not look at this like they all do as my weakness. Let me make it my strength. The very next day he started working relentlessly on stage (while continuing his government job with Employee State Insurance Corporation) with Pt. Satyadev Dubey who went on to become his guru."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION

Vardhan further added, “It had taken him 20 years of sincere, unwavering work to get the respect he deserved. No marketing, no selling, no sycophancy. Just plain and simple hard work, patience and discipline."

From Mogambo in 'Mr. India' to the grumpy dad in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', Amrish Puri is remembered for his legendary roles.

Credit: The Free Press Journal