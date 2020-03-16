Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in splits

Veteran actor Amrish Puri famous for his roles in Mr. India, Karan Arjun, Koyla, passed away in 2005 owing to rare type of blood cancer

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 10:22
movie_image: 
Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in sp

MUMBAI: Amrish Puri is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi films. The actor is survived by Namrata Puri and Rajiv Puri. Vardhan Puri, the late actor’s grandson penned a long note and told his fans how Amrish Puri got rejected after his very first screen test.

In his emotional and heartfelt note, Vardhan wrote, he got blatantly rejected in his first screen test at the tender age of 21 and was told that he could never become a hero with a ‘harsh’ face and ‘scary’ voice like his. 'You look like such a villain'.

Asl Read: EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION

He added, "After multiple rejections and heartbreaks he said to himself one lonely night that, 'Wait a minute. I do look different. I do sound different. It’s a fact! But let me not look at this like they all do as my weakness. Let me make it my strength. The very next day he started working relentlessly on stage (while continuing his government job with Employee State Insurance Corporation) with Pt. Satyadev Dubey who went on to become his guru."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION

Vardhan further added, “It had taken him 20 years of sincere, unwavering work to get the respect he deserved. No marketing, no selling, no sycophancy. Just plain and simple hard work, patience and discipline."

From Mogambo in 'Mr. India' to the grumpy dad in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', Amrish Puri is remembered for his legendary roles.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Amrish Puri Vardhan Puri Pardes Mr. India Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge Koyla Karan Arjun Gadar Hulchul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 10:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Amrish Puri is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi films. The actor is survived by Namrata...
Exclusive! Abhay fame Utpal Dashora roped in for Sony Sab's Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Aww! Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna’s cute reaction to demanding for air tickets for her pets is something UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has laughed off a media report that...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Major trouble! Sayuri and Kanha are attacked by goons, Kanha gets injured saving Sayuri's life
Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Disheartening! Babita makes a shocking demand to Meet
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Disheartening! Babita makes a shocking demand to Meet
Mumbai: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in sp
Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video