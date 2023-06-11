Oh No! Kriti Sanon falls victim to troll by netizens, "Legs match nhi kr rhi face color sy" - Netizens

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress has created a huge fan base for herself, who always look forward to the posts and movies.

Also read -Shocking! “I am unfollowing you Kriti”, netizens troll actress Kriti Sanon as she drops Adipurush's box office collection

The actress is loved for her acting skills and sense of fashion. However, there are times when the actress falls victim to trolls by netizens. Kriti Sanon recently won a national award for the best actress for her movie Mimi after which was seen in the movie Ganpath where she was paired opposite Tiger Shroff.

Now, Kriti Sanon was spotted at an event where she got a lot of compliments. However, when the video went online, there were netizens who started trolling her for her clothes and her skin colour looking different.

Here we show you some comments below:

As you can see in the comment section, the netizens are not liking her fashion as they feel that even teenagers would not wear what she is wearing.

There are also comments where netizens are expressing how they see a difference in Kriti’s hands colour and legs colours. There are also some who noted her height.

Talking about Kriti Sanon’s upcoming projects, she is expected to be seen in movies like Housefull 5, The Crew, and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.

Also read - OMG! Adipurush makers allegedly paying people to delete negative tweets?

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.