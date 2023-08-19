Oh No! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor break up after 4 years of dating? Read on to know more

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read- Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”

Malaika and Arjun stunned fans when they announced that they were in love on the latter’s birthday in 2019. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple’s marriage announcement, there are rumors that the couple might have broken up. As per certain reports the couple is laughing off at these break-up rumors that keep on surfacing out of nowhere, a source further added, “They both have decided to not pay attention to unnecessary chatter around their relationship.”

Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 18 years and have a son together named Arhaan. 

Opening up about negativity on social media, Arjun had previously said, “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye 

