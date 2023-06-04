Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”

While the couple are no longer hiding their relationship and have also made it official on Social media, Malaika has finally spilled the beans on when she will marry Arjun.
Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI :Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Well her fans have been eager to know for years when they will finally tie the knot. While the couple are no longer hiding their relationship and have also made it official on Social media, Malaika has finally spilled the beans on when she will marry Arjun.

In an interview with Brides Today Magazine Arora said, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life.”

Although Arjun is 12 years younger to Malaika, she thinks he is “insanely wise for his age”. She also thinks he is extremely caring and has a strong soul, and she admired these qualities in him.

