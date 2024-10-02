Oh No! Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized in Kolkata, veteran actor complained of chest pains

MUMBAI: Mithun has been part of the Indian film industry for decades. The 73 year old has a huge fan following. The actor’s health has been under the scanner and now the actor has been hospitalized in Kolkata as he complained of chest pains on Saturday morning. As per a source, Mithun was feeling uneasy after which he was rushed to a private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Mithun was recently conferred upon the Padma Bhushan, which is the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India.

Expressing his joy on being awarded the Padma Bhushan, Mithun had said in Bengali, “I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling.”

Mithun was last seen in the Bengali film 'Kabuliwala’ in December 2023. Speaking about the movie, Mithun had said, “Kabuliwala is not just any film that I thought of doing casually. Although it's a Bengali film, it's important to remember that it's about an Afghan speaking Bengali, not a Bengali-speaking Afghan. Nowadays, everyone observes everything very minutely, so this was a big deal. The film shows how an Afghan learns Bengali and speaks it with a mix of Hindi and Bengali.”

Mithun has also judged Tv reality shows like Hunarbaaz, Dance India Dance among others.

We pray for the speedy recovery of the actor!

