Oh No! Rahit Bal not responding to noise or touch, his pacemaker has played up, fashion designer continues to be in critical state

MUMBAI: Well known fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in critical condition and admitted at NCR’s Medanta Hospital. The acclaimed designer who previously suffered a massive heart attack 13 years ago has been struggling with ill health for a while and has been on ventilator support. It has now been 8 days since the popular fashion designer has been in the hospital and his sister Aruna has constantly been by his side.

Rohit had a pacemaker fitted in his heart a while ago and as per reports, it had acted up which caused major deterioration in his health. As per reported by a news portal, “Rohit experiences acute chest pains after which he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors carried out some tests and diagnosed that he is suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy.”

A source close to the designer said, “Rohit is still the same, very much on the ventilator. He hasn’t opened his eyes, he hasn't spoken anything at all. His sister is constantly in the hospital talking to the doctors.”

Rohit was admitted to the Medanta hospital around the 23rd November. The source also stated, “Rohit has often bounced back. He has had issues in the past with his health and has managed to get back on his feet. He is a fighter who has heart will power.”

Rohit began his flourishing career in the fashion industry in 1986 and founded the Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd with his brother.

Credit-TimesNow