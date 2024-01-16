Oh No! Ranveer Singh starrer Shaktimaan on hold for THIS reason?

Earlier, there was a buzz that Ranveer Singh will play the main lead in the movie Shaktimaan, directed by Basil Joseph. Sony Pictures had posted the news earlier and the audience was in awe as they really wanted to see Ranveer Singh in the character of Shaktimaan.
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has become a heartthrob for many as he keeps impressing audiences with his performances, taking his skills higher and higher and breaking more barriers. The actor has made a mark with his characters in Padmavat, Ladies vs Ricky Behl, Gully Boy, SImmba and many more.

He was last seen in the Karan Johar movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He is rumored to be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next Don 3 where he is taking over the role of Don. Fans of the Don franchise were divided as half of them loved the decision while the other half was upset by it.

Ranveer Singh is loved not just for his acting skills but also his personality, ideas, bold thinking and out-of-the-box approach. Now talking about upcoming movies of Ranveer, apart from Don 3, he will also appear in Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, directed by Rohit Shetty.

However, it seems things are not going well for the project as the projects has now been kept on hold. As per sources, Sony Pictures have decided to put the project on hold as the script warranted the budget to be 550cr but Sony Pictures didn’t feel it’s a good idea to invest so much in the movie by looking at the current scenario of the market.

However, the movie is on hold, which means the makers might revisit the movie later.

What do you think about this? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

