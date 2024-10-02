Oh No! Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will no longer work together; actor to be replaced by Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Sooraj Bharjatya have give the Indian cinema some of its biggest blockbusters of all time like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. They have even worked again in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which weren’t as big but did decent business. Earlier there were rumors that the duo would work again soon.

But now, it looks like the duo have parted ways if reports are to be believed.

Salman and Sooraj last worked together in the 2015 hit Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Fans were eager to see their next project but as per a news portal that collaboration might never happen and the reason cited is creative differences.

A source said, “The script was their common ground, but over time, there were too many things they couldn’t agree on. So, it made sense for them to call it off amicably.”

So the script Barjatya was working on will be tweaked a little by him to introduce a younger hero like Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh and the final casting call will be made by March 2024.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in The Bull, produced by Karan Johar, Tiger Vs Pathaan, Dabangg 4, and Kick 2 in his kitty.

Credit-Koimoi