Oh No! Shantanu Maheshwari Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud, Urges Vigilance on Social Media

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' fame, shares a cautionary tale after experiencing cyber fraud.
MUMBAI: In a distressing turn of events, actor Shantanu Maheshwari, renowned for his roles in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites,' and 'Campus Beats,' recently became a victim of cyber fraud. Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram, he shared the alarming details to caution his followers.

Expressing the shocking incident, Shantanu revealed that his Axis bank account fell prey to fraud. A card was clandestinely generated on his account, bypassing any notification through OTP (One-Time Password). Adding to the gravity of the situation, his registered email ID, phone number, and address were altered without any verification process.

In his Instagram story, Shantanu Maheshwari voiced his disbelief, stating, "Unbelievable! My Axis bank account was hit by fraud - a card generated without my knowledge, no OTP received, and my registered Email and phone no. changed without any verification!... Would really appreciate taking swift action to restore security and resolve this unsettling situation."

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating threats in the digital realm, emphasizing the critical need for heightened cybersecurity measures. As technology evolves, so do the tactics of cybercriminals, making it imperative for individuals to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their digital assets.

Shantanu Maheshwari's disclosure serves as a wake-up call, prompting social media users to reassess their online security practices. The incident highlights the importance of swift action to counter such fraudulent activities, ensuring the safety and security of personal financial information in an increasingly digital era.

