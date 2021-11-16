Oh No: Sooryavanshi sparks of MAJOR CONTROVERSY ‘Good Muslim’ and ‘bad Muslim’

MUMBAI: Sooryavanshi is one of the many films which is much spoken about for its starcast. It has also been one of the most awaited movies as the film was waiting for a theatrical release amid the lookdown phase wherein the theatres were shut too.

Also Read: 'Sooryavanshi' to get widest overseas release for an Indian film across the globe

Now, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has witnessed massive backlash over the ‘good Muslim, bad Muslim’ narrative in the film.

While director Rohit Shetty celebrates the success of his recent release, he addressed the controversial narrative in the film and mentioned how he does not agree with the objection that a certain section of the audience has made regarding his latest offering.

For the unversed, the film portrays many scenes where Akshay’s character – an ATS officer is seen schooling people about the differences between a terrorist and a Muslim man who has served the country all his life. The much-debated topic went on to receive outbursts from the fans people have also talked about the scenes where a terrorist is seen offering prayers right before the attack.

Speaking about the same, Rohit Shetty said that he doesn’t find anything objectionable in his film. He also stressed that he has shown many Hindu characters as antagonists in his previous movie but nobody objected to that before.

“If I ask you one question – Jaykant Shikre (Prakash Raj’s character in Singham) was a Hindu, then came in this universe a Hindu Godman who was the villain (Amol Gupte in Singham 2). In Simmba, Durva Yashwant Ranade (Sonu Sood’s character) was a Maharashtrian. In these three films, negative forces were Hindu. Why wasn’t that a problem?” Rohit Shetty.

The film also boasts Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s special appearances in their respective cop roles. Meanwhile, Akshay is on a mission to stop the terrorists from causing another attack like the 1993 Mumbai Bomb blast.

Keep reading this space for more information.

Also Read: Must read! Check out the salaries of the cast of Sooryavanshi

CREDIT: SpotboyE