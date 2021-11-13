Must read! Check out the salaries of the cast of Sooryavanshi

MUMBAI: After the long wait of 19 months the movie Sooryavanshi has finally hit the theatres on 5th November 2021. The movie is getting some amazing response from the fans and they are showering love not only to Sooryavanshi but also to the characters of Simmba and Singham played by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn respectively.

It is said that the movie Sooryavanshi has been made on the overall budget of 165 crores and as per the latest statistics the movie has collected overall 120 crores in 1 week.

And now let us have a look at the list of salaries which the cast of Sooryavanshi has drawn.

1. Akshay Kumar

The leading man of the movie Akshay Kumar who plays Veer Sooryavanshi the Anti Terrorist officer was no doubt was teeat to watch in his action avatar. According to the sources it is said that the actor has charged around 25 crores for the movie.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif who was seen playing the wife of Sooryavanshi Dr. Riya Sooryavanshi. No doubt it was a treat to watch along with Akshay Kumar and her dance performances in the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani was immensely loved by the fans. It is said that the actress had charged around 10 crores for the movie.

3. Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn was seen in a cameo appearances in the climax in the character of Bajirao Singham. No doubt the actor has been the talk of the town for his entry scene. As per the sources it is said that the actor did not charged any fee for his cameo in the movie.

4. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was also seen in the extended cameo in the movie which is character of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Report says that the actor also did not charged any fee for the movie.

5. Rohit Shetty

The captain of the ship and the mass director Rohit Shetty is no doubt one of the finest film directors. This is the first time Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are collaborating. Reports also suggest that director Rohit Shetty charged 20 crores for directing the movie Sooryavanshi.

6. Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff was seen playing the character of lashkar chief Omar Hafiz, the main villain of the movie. As per the reports it is said that actor Jackie Shroff charged 1 crore for this movie.

7. Javed Jaffrey

Javed Jaffrey was seen playing the character of IPS officer Kabir Shroff, who was the senior to Sooryavanshi. As per reports it is said that actor Javed Jaffrey has taken 50 lacs for his character in the movie.

8. Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover was seen playing one of the villains in the movie. As pet the report it is said that the actor had charged around 60 lacks for his character in the movie.

Well these are some of the names of the cast of the movie Sooryavanshi with their more or less round figure of their charged fees as per the sources.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

