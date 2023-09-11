Oh NO! Sunny Leone offers a reward of Rs 50000 to find her house help’s 9 year old daughter Anushka who went missing in Jogeshwari

The actress is also known for her amazing dance moves and some of her popular dance numbers include Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Laila Teri Le Legi, Piya More, and many more.
Sunny Leone

MUMBAI : Sunny Leone gained immense popularity after her stint on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She then went on to do films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela and many more.

Sunny has a massive social media fan following. She recently took to her account to share the information that her househelp’s 9 year old daughter Anushka has gone missing since 8th November. She wrote, “I will personally add an additional 50,000 Rupees to have this girl returned home safely to her family.”

The message further read, “THIS IS ANUSHKA DAUGHTER OF MY HOUSE HELPER SHES BEEN MISSING SINCE LAST EVENING 8th NOVEMBER 7pm FROM JOGESHWARI WEST BEHRAM BAUG SHES 9 YEARS OLD HER PARENTS IS GONE MAD IN SEARCH OF HER PLEASE CONTACT SARITA MOTHER : +91 88506 05632 KIRAN FATHER : +91 82376 31360 OR JUST MESSAGE ME OF CONTACT ME . A PRICE OF INR 11,000 RUPEES WILL BE PAID CASH TO WHO EVER GETS HER BACK OR GIVES HER INFORMATION . PLEASE KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN AND LOOK FOR THIS LITTLE GIRL.”

As per reports between January 1 to March 31 2023, 3,594 girls and women between the age groups of 16-35 have gone missing in Maharashtra, with 383 missing from Mumbai alone.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is currently enjoying the praises that her film Kennedy is getting after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress walked the carpet at the film festival and looked stunning in all her outfits. 

According to sources, the actress will be seen in a dance number in an OTT series titled Gangster.

