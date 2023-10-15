Oh No! Taapsee Pannu criticizes Bollywood’s 'Star System' and Hypocrisy; Says ‘There’s so much hypocrisy’

MUMBAI :In Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu is a very gifted actor. She stands out due to her unorthodox and audacious decisions. The Dunki actress is one of the most bankable actresses in the business because she has starred in a number of profitable content-driven movies. Keeping her professional game strong, the actress advanced by founding her own production company, Outsider Films. She currently has two films under her belt: Blurr on Zee 5 and the most recent, Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Despite being at the top of her game, the actress recently highlighted the "star system," how it affects low-budget movies, and the hypocrisy that permeates the business.

In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu criticized the lack of funding for important movies. The actress discussed the industry-wide hypocrisy in the interview. Before hearing a word about the movie, she said, they are curious to find out "who the hero is."

She said, “This myth I had about people believing in ‘content is king’ was shattered while making this (Dhak Dhak ) film. There’s so much hypocrisy. They will hear your one-line story and will be quick to ask, “Picture mein actor kaun hai (Who is the hero in the film)?” That decides their financial and emotional investment in the project.”

The actress went on to say that she never inquired about her co-star or the size of the producers when she signed a movie deal. She recalls working with a lot of novice co-stars and first-time directors, but she doesn't think everyone sees things the same way. Even if there are OTT platforms, according to Taapsee, everything boils down to the "star system."

She further added, “Everyone involved is to be blamed for this culture. It includes the actors, studios, audience, and everyone. It’s a cycle. Just because the studios recover their investment (by selling digital rights) for the smaller films, there’s minimal interest in packaging and releasing a film well. That’s detrimental to the growth of the industry because you are only enabling the big names. Baakiyon ko chance kaise milega (How will the rest get a chance)? It will only widen the gap between actors and stars. We keep saying Bollywood doesn’t attempt something meaningful but when we try to do that, there’s rarely any support and this must change.”

