Oh No! Trisha Krishnan accused of allegedly overcharging for self-promotion in film; Producer says, ‘she has to pay back a portion of her salary….’

MUMBAI :Famous Indian actress Trisha Krishnan is from the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries. Her award-winning performances in films like Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, '96, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Ghili, Abhiyum Naanum, and the list goes on have demonstrated the strength of her acting abilities.

Fans adore the 40-year-old actress for her good attitude and the way she respects those around her. She has, nevertheless, frequently become involved in issues due to her fame. She was previously charged with receiving a hefty sum for a movie but chose not to promote it.

Trisha Krishnan garnered media attention in 2021 when she declined to participate in Paramapadha Vilayattu's advertising. The female lead skipped a pre-release event that was conducted at Satyam Cinemas in Chennai. Suresh Kamatchi, the film's producer, criticized the actress and claimed that nowadays, even blockbuster movies with well-known heroes do not play in theaters without adequate promotion.

As per popular media reports, the producer stated, “These days, even big films with established heroes do not run in theatres without proper promotion. Paramapadham Vilayattu is a female-centric film. Trisha plays the lead role while the others are newcomers. It is sad to see her give the event a miss. If she doesn’t promote the film, the budding actors won’t get noticed. There could be a genuine reason, but I hope she takes part in the promotions that are scheduled this week. If she fails to do so, she has to pay back a portion of her salary.”

According to widely circulated rumors, producer K Rajan harshly criticized Trisha Krishnan, emphasizing the difficulties filmmakers experience as a result of her reluctance to promote the films in which she stars. Trisha has also been accused of having a snobbish personality. Despite the fact that her acting abilities haven't changed over the course of her two-decade career, her pay has increased. According to other sources, the actress allegedly requested an additional Rs 15 Lakhs for promotion but failed to show up for the occasion. The actress, however, declined to confirm these rumors.

