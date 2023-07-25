Oh No! Vicky Kaushal walks out of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again due to THIS reason

MUMBAI: The latest development will come as a disappointment for his fans.

Rohit Shetty is one of the most loved and talented filmmakers of the Hindi film industry. His has created a spectacular cop universe for the Indian audiences where films like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi have won the hearts of millions. The Khatron Ke Khiladi host is now gearing up for Singham Again and the buzz among the fans has been high for the same.

There were reports earlier that Vicky Kaushal was to be a part of the film where he would play the role of Ajay Devgn (Bajirao Singham’s) younger brother in the film. The latest development will come as a disappointment for his fans. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor has walked out of the project due to date clash with the movie Chhava.

A source close to the development said, “Vicky Kaushal was very keen to do a front-footed mass film for Rohit Shetty and had even decided on his look for Singham Again. However, the dates of shooting for Singham Again are clashing with the shooting dates of Chhava. He has a certain look from the period era in Chavva and that can't be replicated in a modern film like Singham Again. After making all attempts to set things up for Singham Again, he couldn't and informed his decision to Rohit Shetty. Being a thorough professional, Rohit too understood his plight.”

The source further said, “Rohit wanted to shoot with Ajay, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal together. While everyone has allotted their dates for October, Vicky was occupied with Chavva. It would have been difficult to take everyone's dates again for the shoot. Everyone is sad about missing out on this casting coup, but decided to move on for a probable collaboration in the future.’

Singham Again will also stars Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in crucial roles.

