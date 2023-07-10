Oh No! When Shah Rukh Khan made a shocking revelation of receiving Intense threats from underworld dons; Says ‘Be in my film or I’ll blow your head off’

Shah Rukh Khan was once threatened by the criminal underground, but King Khan refused to bow. On Reddit, an old interview with the celebrity has surfaced in which SRK discusses receiving death threats and how he handles the situation.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is very popular. The actor is well-known worldwide and has an extensive global following. However, things haven't always gone well for SRK. Shah Rukh Khan was once threatened by the criminal underground, but King Khan refused to bow. On Reddit, an old interview with the celebrity has surfaced in which SRK discusses receiving death threats and how he handles the situation.

Following death threats, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen with Y+ protection. In the meantime, internet users found an old interview in which the actor admitted to American reporter Ruby Wax that he has been under heavy security protection for three years due to numerous threats.

The actor said, “They would set up a system, and they would say you do it. I may not have succumbed to it, but then they shoot you. So, sometimes it’s nice to do a film.” The reporter asked, “You’re seriously saying someone calls you and says be in my film or I’ll blow your head off?”

Shah Rukh replied, “Not as nicely as you’re saying it.” Shah Rukh told her that the film industry is an easy target, and also very lucrative. Asked if he’s ever had his life threatened, the Zero actor said, “Oh yes, on many occasions… I had a lot of security for three years.”

Recently, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring SRK celebrated its 25th anniversary. The actor attended the screening event with Y+ security. For those who are curious, his bodyguards are six police commandos at all times. The security team was equipped with Glock pistols, AK-47 assault rifles, and MP-5 machine guns. Four armed police officers will guard his residence, and Shah Rukh Khan will cover all costs.

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, claimed in a previous interview that receiving frequent threats from Abu Salem. He mentioned, “It was like living under a telescope. It was very depressing and very scary. I’m not macho enough to turn around and say that I wasn’t scared of any of these guys. I was s**t scared”

He recalled, “I got very disturbed. Our house was small, my son was young, and their socks used to smell. It was just claustrophobic.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Koimoi

