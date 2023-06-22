Oh No! Yo Yo Honey Singh gets death threat from Gangster Goldy Brar; Delhi Police kicks into action

The Blue eyes singer has gone to the Delhi police headquarters to report a death threat by Canada based gangster Goldy Brar.
Delhi Police kicks into action

MUMBAI :Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most well known and loved singers and rappers of the Hindi film industry. He has composed songs like Yaar Naa Miley, Lungi Dance, Sunny Sunny, and many more for hit films that have been chartbusters for the longest time. The singer is now in the news once again but this time for a different reason.

The Blue eyes singer has gone to the Delhi police headquarters to report a death threat by Canada based gangster Goldy Brar. The singer whose real name is Hirdesh Singh said, “I was in America when my manager got a call in which the caller threatened to kill me. I lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, who said the matter will be probed. I have provided all the information and evidence to support my claim.”

Taking action on the matter, the Delhi police released a statement that read, “Today, a complaint regarding a threat to famous singer Hardesh Singh @ Yo Yo Hunny Singh was received. Complainant Hardesh Singh @ Yo Yo Hunny Singh stated therein that on 19/06/23 a threat call came on his manager Rohit Chabra's phone number. The caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of Rs 50 lakh. Thereafter, his manager received random calls and voice message for extortion from same number. On receipt of complaint, prompt action has been taken and a case FIR No. 164/23 U/S 387/506 IPC got registered at PS Special Cell. Further investigation is being conducted.”

Gangster Goldy Brar was the prime accused in killing Punjabi Rapper and politician Sidhu Moose Wala along with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Recently Hindi film actor Salman Khan too had filed a complaint on receiving a death threat from Bishnoi.

