Ohho! Ajay Devgn to star in the Hindi remake of Vash? Netizens are not happy about it, “No more remakes please”

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn will be starring in the Hindi remake of Gujarati film Vash. However, netizens are not very happy about it.
MUMBAI :Yesterday, it was announced that Ajay Devgn will be teaming up with director Vikas Bahl for a supernatural thriller. Today, it has been announced that R Madhavan has joined the cast of the film. Well, there are reports that the movie will be a remake of the Gujarati film Vash which was released earlier this year.

Vash received a fantastic response from the critics and upon its release it had become the talk of the town. However, netizens are not happy with the reports of Ajay remaking it.

A Twitter user wrote, “Kuch aur socha tha but ye chindi se bhi jyada chindi nikla Disaster hain ye....” Another Twitter user wrote, “Another remake.Senior actors doing this feels like shit.” One more netizen tweeted, “Vash is just a average so called thriller movie . I have seen it . If Ajay is doing this it will be his worst decision & movie can end up andar 70cr I can bet on this before this movie get his release day.” Check out the tweets below...


Well, if Ajay is making the remake of Vash, it will be interesting to see which actress will be roped in to play the female lead. Janki Bodiwala had played the lead role in the original movie, and had impressed one and all with her performance in it.

Do you think that Vash should be remade in Hindi? Let us know in the comments below...

Well, Ajay’s last two releases, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa, were remakes. The former did very well at the box office, but the latter was just an average grosser. Apart from this supernatural thriller, he has Maidaan, Singham Again, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian cinema, and OTT stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

