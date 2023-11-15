OMG! This is actress reveals about being thrown out of films and battling depression, is now a proud owner of a 100 crore worth sea-facing bangalow, guess who

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the most popular actresses in India, was thrown out of films during the initial days of her career by producers 'for no reason'. She felt bad and rejected at that time.

In an old interview with Humans of Bombay, Shilpa, who made her debut in Bollywood with Baazigar in 1993, talked about her struggles and said, “I was this dark, tall and lanky child who had her life pretty much laid out for her. I’d graduate and work with my dad. Even though in my heart I wanted to do something different, something bigger and better, I never felt like I could. But when I participated in a fashion show, just for fun, I met a photographer who wanted to click my photographs,” she wrote.

While talking about her films, Shilpa said, “Soon, I got offered my first film. There was no looking back from there, I was going onwards and upwards. But nothing worth having comes easy. I was all of 17 when I entered the industry, I hadn’t seen the world or even understood life. With all the success came scrutiny. I wasn’t ready for it,” she said

However, he didn't know how to speak in Hindi and 'shuddered at the thought of being in front of the camera.' She added, “I reached a point where after a few films my career hit a lull. I tried hard but it always felt like I was lagging behind. It’s not easy to be celebrated one moment and ignored the next. I remember there were producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films."

Shilpa Shetty participated in Big Brother when she was discriminated by other contestants on the show. While talking about the same, she said, "I was publicly bullied and discriminated against just because of the country I belonged to. It wasn’t easy - I was all by myself in that house! But I kept me going - I couldn’t give up, not after reaching this far. When I won, people kept telling me, ‘You’ve made us proud’. That is when I knew that all of that struggle and persistence was worth it.”

She added, "I had stood up not just for myself, but for all of those who had faced racism. My life has been filled with ups and downs. There were terrible times, but there have also been some great accomplishments. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it! It’s made me who I am today - a strong independent woman, a proud actor, a wife and a mother. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In an interview, Shilpa Shetty also revealed that she suffered postpartum depression after her first child's birth. She said, “The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks.”

On the personal front, Shilpa Shetty is married to Raj Kundra who is a businessman. She has two children Viaan and Shamisha. She is now one od the richest actresses who owns many luxurious things including sea- facing bungalow reportedly worth Rs 100 crore.

