Shocking! Shilpa Shetty avoids remarking on husband Raj Kundra’s biopic; Says ‘I don’t have a role in it"

MUMBAI: Since Abbas-Mustan gave the Indian film the legendary Baazigar, which starred Shah Rukh Khan as an antagonist and catapulted him to prominence, it has been over three decades. Baazigar is regarded as one of the most influential Bollywood thrillers of all time in addition to receiving both critical acclaim and economic success upon its premiere.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who had her acting start in Baazigar and has since spent three decades in the business, is celebrating a monumental milestone as the movie celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Shilpa recently spoke in her interview about her profession and said that while she may not have made the list of the top 10 actors, she is happy with the direction her journey has gone. She remarked that there is a kind of poetic justice in life, pointing out that even though she was loved and admired, she was never included in the top 10 actors, perhaps because she was not given enough opportunities.

The Baazigar star claimed that she is now working on Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, a massive web series.

Shilpa stressed that she has no concerns and added that she has already finished filming for a movie and is concurrently working on a multilingual feature. She added, “I have carved a niche on TV, my brands are doing well.”

Shilpa declined to comment on rumors that her husband Raj Kundra was going to make a movie on his life and time spent in prison.

Kundra was detained in 2021 on suspicion of being a "key conspirator" in the production of pornographic movies and their distribution through mobile apps.

The rumors that Kundra would produce and feature in the movie, she responded, “I don’t have a role in commenting on that.”

Shilpa has already finished filming for the upcoming Sonal Joshi-directed slice-of-life film Sukhee. Additionally playing significant roles in the movie are Kusha Kapila, Delnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh.

The cast of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, one of the most eagerly anticipated online series in India, includes Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, and Shilpa. Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh will also make brief guest cameos in the series, playing the corresponding characters they originated in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe movies.

