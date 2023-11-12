OMG! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday break up? Amidst dating rumors the actress shares tips on moving on

Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Recently on Aditya’s 38th birthday, Ananya had the sweetest wish for him and shared an unseen picture that has left fans all the more excited. She wrote, “Happy Birthday AD” and also added a rollercoaster emoji with a finger heart emoji. 

Now, during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in Mumbai, Ananya curiously gave tips on moving on after a break up. She said, “Don't move on too fast. Go through it. Eat ice cream” 

Ananya and Aditya became a hot topic of discussions and speculations of them dating started when they became the show stoppers for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 finale.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in debutant Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Later she will be seen in Vikram Aditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime thriller. 

