OMG! Adnan Sami is unrecognizable in his latest pictures; netizens ask, "Who are you?"

Adnan Sami has undoubtedly entertained music lovers with his versatile songs. Apart from his songs, what caught the most attention recently was his massive weight loss.

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami has undoubtedly entertained music lovers with his versatile songs. Apart from his songs, what caught the most attention recently was his massive weight loss. Adnan, who is often seen treating fans with cool posts, is currently vacationing in the Maldives with his wife Roya and daughter Medina. His vacay pictures are going viral on the internet.

Recently, he shared pictures from the trip, and they have stunned his fans. He shared an adorable picture with his daughter while chilling in the pool. Along with the picture, he wrote, "There’s absolutely no time to waste & so “Let The FUN Begin”!!!! **PARTY-POOPER-DISCLAIMER- It’s NON-ALCOHOLIC Sparkling Grape Juice**."

He also shared a stylish selfie while enjoying the scenic view of the Maldives.

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans were seen dropping comments on his posts. One of the fans commented, "I can't believe my eyes...huge changes...." Another fan wrote, "Ppl get older day by day. Adnan Sami gets younger day by day. " Another fan also wrote, "Who are youu even? Nd how can someone turn THAT HOT?" Others were seen calling him inspiration. The comment read, "Wow, chiseled Jaw line and superb weight loss once again #inspiration." Other comments read, "I can’t believe my eyes" and "Wowwww!!! You are such an inspiration you look handsome."

Some time back, Adnan Sami was in news for his trip down the memory lane as he shared a throwback post, featuring him along with Madhuri Dixit and Ameesha Patel. The trio was all smiling in the precious snap. While Madhuri had donned a white outfit, Ameesha was seen in a pink salwar suit. The two actors were beaming with happiness as they posed with Adnan.

