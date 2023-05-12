OMG! After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra became a victim of a deep fake video; Morphed audio went viral

Online users are sharing a faked video of Priyanka from an interview for a brand promotion. Priyanka appears to be lip-syncing in the controversial video, but her face is unaltered, unlike other actresses. Her voice and the original sentences are replaced in this faked video, nevertheless, with a fake brand endorsement in which she seems to reveal her annual earnings while promoting the brand.
MUMBAI: Following the appearance on social media of a deepfake video that purportedly showed Rashmika Mandanna entering an elevator, there has been a general outcry regarding the improper use of technology and the lack of sufficient legal protections that have allowed this dangerous application of artificial intelligence (AI) to proliferate. Additionally, a video featuring Priyanka Chopra's voice has gone viral on social media.

A long time ago, a video featuring Alia Bhatt's morphed face went viral on social media. In the video, a new woman is seen sitting on the bed with Alia Bhatt's face photoshopped over hers. In the video, a girl waves at the camera while sporting a strappy, blue flowery co-ord set that features Alia's face.

A deepfake video claiming to be of Bollywood actress Kajol appeared online just a few days ago. In the video, a lady was shown changing clothing while having Kajol's face photo-shopped onto her body.

According to the fact-checking website BoomLive, the video is really of a British social media influencer who first posted it on TikTok as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' trend. Breen's face has been edited and replaced with Kajol's in the digitally altered videos, which are currently trending on social media. It appears that the Bollywood actress is getting ready to change into a new outfit on camera. In her deepfake, Katrina Kaif included her action sequence from Tiger-3, in which she fought a woman covered just in a towel.

