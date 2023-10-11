OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans troll Abhishek Bachchan when he wishes luck to nephew Agastya Nanda for his debut film

Abhishek Bachchan is one excited mama today, as his 'bhanja', Agastya Nanda, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with The Archies director Zoya Akhtar along with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 18:02
movie_image: 
AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

MUMBAI :     Abhishek Bachchan is one excited mama today, as his 'bhanja', Agastya Nanda, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with The Archies director Zoya Akhtar along with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. 

Also read - Must Read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals all the ‘heavy lifting at home’ is done by his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Read on to know more

The Ghoomer actor took to his Instagram and gave a huge shoutout to his nephew, Agastya Nanda, and shared the trailer for his debut film with a long caption. 

While fans are happy with the way he is extending his support to his nephew, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans cannot control their displeasure. They are pointing out the biasedness and comparing the dry wish for Aishwarya's 50th birthday.

 

 

The post shared by Abhishek Bachchan for Agastya shows his bond with him. "This is just so cool! I can't wait to see it. Agastya, I'm so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one, the journey has just begun. Play hard!" Abhishek welcomes his little big nephew to the movies. "Zo, you've knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies!".

One user wrote," Weird that you never pay full praise for your wife's major releases". One more user commented," Aaradhya, don't be like your father but like your fearless mom to take up a stand for whats right and wrong, because after all, AB, you won't want somebody like your double-standard parents as your daughter's in-laws, will you? Well, they say, Karma's a bitch; what goes around comes back to you". Talking about Aishwarya, the actress too hasn't yet posted anything related to Agastya Nanda's debut film.

Earlier this month, on November 1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday. The actress was seen celebrating her birthday sans Bachchans and was present at an event along with her Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Also read - Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan and Anand Kumar to finally work on Meerut Junction  

The Ghoomer actor was asked why his wish is so dry as he posted a throwback picture of Ash and wrote happy birthday with a heart emoticon. Amitabh Bachchan or any other Bachchans didn't wish the actress on social media, which sparked the dispute rumours all over again.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Navya Naveli Nanda Agastya Nanda Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 18:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Kasturi urges Satya to take revenge against Arya, latter lands in a difficult situation
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Must read! Bombay High Court dismisses plea of quashing the FIR against Sheezan Khan with regards to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by TV actor Sheezan Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR...
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik, the famous fitness influencer actress and model, is always remembered for her presence in the...
Kavya: OMG! Kavya confronts Adhiraj when her father gets arrested, blames him and Giriraj for the consequences
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Aww...Nakuul Mehta proves to be a dotting family man as he spends romantic time with wife Jankee on a yatch; while she croons to a classic song!
MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved celebrities on television. He has done an array of roles and can be...
Woah! Shanaya Kapoor channelise her traditional as she preps for Pre Diwali events
MUMBAI :  Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapor, Shanaya Kapoor is indeed one of the head turners coming from...
Recent Stories
sakshi malik
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
Latest Video
Related Stories
sakshi malik
Hotness Alert! Sakshi Malik is here with her hot and sizzling new avatar to make the festival of Diwali better
Shanaya Kapoor
Woah! Shanaya Kapoor channelise her traditional as she preps for Pre Diwali events
varun dhawan
Woah! Varun Dhawan is here to take us to a trip down memory lane, check it out
Varinder Singh Ghuman
Must Read! All you need to know about Varinder Singh Ghuman who beats ups Salman Khan and SRK in Tiger 3, this 130 Kgs bodybuilder is a pure vegetarian
Virat Kohli
Must read! Netizens reacts to the viral video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma where they are saying the actress is pregnant, here are the comments
Aditi Arya
Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai