OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans troll Abhishek Bachchan when he wishes luck to nephew Agastya Nanda for his debut film

MUMBAI : Abhishek Bachchan is one excited mama today, as his 'bhanja', Agastya Nanda, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with The Archies director Zoya Akhtar along with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

The Ghoomer actor took to his Instagram and gave a huge shoutout to his nephew, Agastya Nanda, and shared the trailer for his debut film with a long caption.

While fans are happy with the way he is extending his support to his nephew, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans cannot control their displeasure. They are pointing out the biasedness and comparing the dry wish for Aishwarya's 50th birthday.

The post shared by Abhishek Bachchan for Agastya shows his bond with him. "This is just so cool! I can't wait to see it. Agastya, I'm so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one, the journey has just begun. Play hard!" Abhishek welcomes his little big nephew to the movies. "Zo, you've knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies!".

One user wrote," Weird that you never pay full praise for your wife's major releases". One more user commented," Aaradhya, don't be like your father but like your fearless mom to take up a stand for whats right and wrong, because after all, AB, you won't want somebody like your double-standard parents as your daughter's in-laws, will you? Well, they say, Karma's a bitch; what goes around comes back to you". Talking about Aishwarya, the actress too hasn't yet posted anything related to Agastya Nanda's debut film.

Earlier this month, on November 1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday. The actress was seen celebrating her birthday sans Bachchans and was present at an event along with her Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The Ghoomer actor was asked why his wish is so dry as he posted a throwback picture of Ash and wrote happy birthday with a heart emoticon. Amitabh Bachchan or any other Bachchans didn't wish the actress on social media, which sparked the dispute rumours all over again.

