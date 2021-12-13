OMG! Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh recreate K3G’s iconic prom rating scene of Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI : On the occasion of 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kareena Kapoor has shared a video on her social media platform where actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were seen recreating the magic of her prom rating scene from the film. Kareena captioned the video as “No one better than POO only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia”.

Also read: CONFESSION! Alia Bhatt says the letter ‘R’ holds a special place in her life

In the video, Alia Bhatt was seen along with Ranveer Singh who played the part of Hrithik Roshan from K3G and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan as one of the contestants. Alia Bhatt also shared the same video on her social media platform. Soon the video went viral and Bollywood celebrities started commenting on it.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan too were seen celebrating 20 years of the film in their own way. The duo too has shared a video where they were seen dancing to one of the film’s songs. After celebrities like Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa had recreated the prom scene where Rohan tells Poo that she is wearing mismatched shoes. Sidharth Malhotra also had recreated Shah Rukh's entry scene from the film recently and netizens loved it.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also see legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 10th February 2023.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Must Read! Behind the scenes pictures Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani